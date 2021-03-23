Left Menu

Fadnavis to meet Union Home Secy to hand over data related to Mumbai Police's 'transfer posting racket'

Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly and former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has sought time from Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla to meet him and hand him over call recordings and documents pertaining to alleged transfer posting racket of IPS and non-IPS officers of Maharashtra Police.


Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly and former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has sought time from Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla to meet him and hand him over call recordings and documents pertaining to alleged transfer posting racket of IPS and non-IPS officers of Maharashtra Police. Addressing the reporters, Fadnavis on Tuesday said, "Commissioner of Intelligence sent a report of intercepted suspicious calls to be involved in transfer racket to DG Maharashtra in August 2020. It was later forwarded to the chief minister who expressed concern but took no action. I have data of 6.3 GB containing all the information."

"When the DG inquired about the report, he got to know that it was sent to the Home Minister (Anil Deshmukh). No action was taken against the people involved but the action was taken against COI Rashmi Shukla who prepared the report. Her promotion was delayed and transferred to a post that did not even exist when she was sent there," he stated. The former chief minister further said the case should be investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

"These audio recordings are of a very serious nature. I am going to Delhi today to meet the Union Home Secretary and will demand a CBI probe." Reacting to Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's video message, the BJP leader said, "As per police records of VIP movements, Anil Deshmukh went to Sahyadri Guest House on February 17 and Mantralaya on February 24. He was in home quarantine from February 15 to 27 but met officers. He was not in isolation. I feel Pawar Sahab was not briefed properly yesterday."

Earlier, Deshmukh shared a video message on social media in which he claimed an attempt is being made to mislead people by disseminating wrong information about him. "I tested positive for COVID-19 on February 5. I was hospitalised from February 5 to 15. After being discharged from the hospital on February 15, the doctor's advised me to stay in home quarantine for 10 days. I attended a few virtual meetings in Nagpur hospital and later during the home quarantine," he said in the video message.

"Few officers visited me at home for briefing prior to Budget Session on March 1. I stepped out of my house for the first time on February 28 for official work. I am sharing this video to refute the wrong information that is being circulated to mislead the public," he added. There are reports of Deshmukh's association with suspended Mumbai Police ASI Sachin Waze whose name came up in the Mansukh Hiran death case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

