Amid rising COVID-19 cases, Uttarakhand govt asks people to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour

Keeping in view the fresh surge in cases and upcoming festivals as well as the Maha Kumbh Mela in Haridwar, it will be important to ensure compliance of guidelines and to strictly enforce COVID appropriate behaviour, such as wearing masks and hygiene and social distancing by people.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 23-03-2021 13:18 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 13:18 IST
The Uttarakhand government has asked people to strictly follow COVID-appropriate behaviour in view of the fresh surge in infections in various parts of the country and the upcoming Kumbh Mela in Haridwar. In the light of guidelines issued by both the central and state governments in the past for surveillance, containment and caution, Chief Secretary Om Prakash on Monday asked district administrations, various state and central government organisations and other stakeholders to take all necessary measures to ensure wearing of face mask, hand hygiene and social distancing. These measures are also included in the National Directives for COVID-19 Management which have to be strictly followed throughout the state, he said. ''After the steady decline in COVID-19 cases for about five months, COVID cases are showing an increasing trend in several parts of the country over the past few weeks. It has been observed that it is largely due to laxity in the observance of COVID-appropriate behaviour by people especially in crowded places,'' he said. Keeping in view the fresh surge in cases and upcoming festivals as well as the Maha Kumbh Mela in Haridwar, it will be important to ensure compliance of guidelines and to strictly enforce COVID appropriate behaviour, such as wearing masks and hygiene and social distancing by people. The Kumbh Mela will start on April 1.

He said all district magistrates, state government organizations and other stakeholders should take necessary measures for creating awareness among people to follow COVID appropriate behaviour and take necessary action for its strict enforcement to overcome the pandemic. Necessary orders, guidelines issued by various departments of Government of India, state government and respective District Administration in this regard, should be widely disseminated to the public and to the tehsil, block and village level functionaries for implementation, he said.

