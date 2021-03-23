Left Menu

Tamil Nadu polls: Supporters of VCK candidate Shanavas paint pot symbol on bellies

Ahead of the Tamil Nadu assembly polls, supporters of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi candidate (VCK) Aloor Shanavas on Tuesday painted pot symbol on their bodies before going for the election campaign.

ANI | Nagapattinam (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 23-03-2021 14:07 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 14:07 IST
Visuals of supporters of VCK party candidate Shanavas with pot symbol on their stomach. Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the Tamil Nadu assembly polls, supporters of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi candidate (VCK) Aloor Shanavas on Tuesday painted pot symbol on their bodies before going for the election campaign. As Shanavas was allotted pot as their election symbol, his supporters drew the pot symbol on their bellies before going for the election campaign.

They were seen raising slogans in support of Shanavas and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Alliance. As many as 6,28,23,749 electors will choose candidates for the sixteenth legislative assembly in the state.

The 234-member Tamil Nadu assembly election will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

