AP, Telangana should settle outstanding bilateral issues 'amicably': Union minister in Lok Sabha

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2021 14:29 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 14:29 IST
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Tuesday said in Lok Sabha that Telangana and Andhra Pradesh should settle their outstanding bilateral issues ''amicably''.

During the Question Hour, Rai said a large number of provisions of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act of 2014 have been implemented and the remaining are at various stages of implementation.

Through the legislation, the state of Andhra Pradesh was divided into Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

''...there are some outstanding bilateral issues between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana which should be settled by both states amicably,'' he said.

Rai was replying to a query of TDP member K Ram Mohan Naidu on the implementation of assurances made to the state of Andhra Pradesh under the legislation.

The minister said the Union Finance Ministry provided a special package to Andhra Pradesh which suffered due to the carving out of Telangana.

Responding to the demand by YSRCP member P V Midhun Reddy for according special category state status to Andhra Pradesh, Rai said such a provision does not exist after the Centre accepted the recommendation of the Fourteenth Finance Commission.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

