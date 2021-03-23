Left Menu

NYAY will be "tested" in Kerala if Cong-led UDF is voted to power: Rahul

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 23-03-2021 14:37 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 14:37 IST
NYAY will be "tested" in Kerala if Cong-led UDF is voted to power: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who has been pushing for Nyuntam Aay Yojana (NYAY) -- a proposed minimum income guarantee scheme, on Tuesday promised people in poll bound Kerala that the scheme will be ''tested'' in the southern state if the party-led UDF is voted to power.

''I have a selfish reason to test it,'' Gandhi said, addressing an election corner meeting organised at Manarcad in Puthuppally Assembly constituency represented by former chief minister and senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy for the last 50 years.

Flanked by Chandy and AICC general secretary K C Venugopal on a roofless campaign vehicle, Gandhi said he was confident of the success of the NYAY scheme.

A sum of Rs 72,000 a year will go straight into beneficiaries bank account.''And we know what is going to happen next.We are testing a new idea in Kerala,'' Gandhi told party workers who gathered in large numbers around the campaign vehicle to listen to his speech.

Coining the idea during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Gandhi had described the scheme as a ''ground breaking idea'' to mark the beginning of the final assault on poverty.

The party, however, failed to win the Lok Sabha polls despite highlighting the NYAY promise in its manifesto.

Gandhi said he wanted to ''test'' the scheme because if it works in Kerala, he wanted to replicate it in all the Congress ruled states in the country.

''And Kerala is going to show the rest of India on how to fight poverty once and for all,'' he said.

Earlier, addressing a meeting at Paruthumpara near here, Gandhi said, ''the first thing we are going to do when we form government in a number of days is going to start NYAY yojana.'' Gandhi had stressed the importance he gives to the NYAY scheme during his election campaign on Monday also, saying it was not going to do this as some form of charity.

''This is not charity.We are giving you money through NYAY..We are putting money in your pockets.So that you can spend money.'' This was the only way to uplift the Indian economy which ''collapsed'' due to the demonetisation done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his flawed GST implementation and COVID-19 pandemic, the Congress leader claimed.

In its manifesto for the April 6 assembly polls, the Congress-led UDF has promised a Rs 2000 'pension' for homemakers, Rs 72,000 annually to the poor under 'Nyay Yojana' and five lakh homes for the underprivileged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CAA will be implemented 'in time'; Cong fooling people by saying it will not allow Act in Assam:Nadda

BJP President J P Nadda on Tuesday asserted that the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA has been passed by the Parliament and will be implemented in time.Nadda after releasing the partys manifesto for the Assam elections said that the law, which...

Norway blocks Rolls-Royce's plan to sell engine maker to Russia

Norway will prohibit the planned sale by Britains Rolls-Royce of a Norwegian maritime engine maker to a Russian company on national security grounds, the Nordic countrys justice minister told parliament on Tuesday. Based on Norways west coa...

Wecript, next-generation private & safe search engine, India’s answer to global tech giants

Whats the one thing that you crave for For some people, its financial freedom and for some, its freedom in a relationship. At the end of the day, you need your space, freedom, and control over your life. Privacy and control over your person...

I'm platform agnostic: Ananya Panday on venturing into digital space

Actor Ananya Panday says she would love to foray into the digital space as she believes in telling stories, regardless of the medium. The Student of the Year 2 actor said the streamers have been a blessing amid the coronavirus pandemic.Im l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021