PM to address election meeting at Dharapuram in TN on March 30
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an election meeting on March 30 at Dharapuram from where BJP State unit president L Murugan is contesting the April 6 assembly elections, party sources said on Tuesday.
Modi, who launched the party campaign here on February 25, is expected to arrive at the city airport at 10.20 AM and leave by helicopter for Dharapuram in Tirupur district, the sources said.
After the meeting, the prime minister will return to the city around 2.20 PM and leave for Chennai.PTI NVM BN BN
