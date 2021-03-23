Left Menu

Chief Election Commissioner, top EC officials visit West Bengal ahead of phase-I polls

The Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora and Deputy Election Commissioner Sudip Jain have arrived in Siliguri on Tuesday to review poll preparedness ahead of the first phase of the assembly polls in West Bengal.

ANI | Siliguri (West Bengal) | Updated: 23-03-2021 15:04 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 15:04 IST
Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora in Siliguri (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Election Commission delegation that also includes ECI observers will hold a review meeting with top officials.

The first phase of the West Bengal Assembly polls is scheduled to take place on March 27. The elections for 30 assembly seats will be conducted during the first phase. All the assembly constituencies of the districts of Purulia and Jhargram will go for polls in the first phase. While the segments of Bankura, Purba Medinipur and Paschim Medinipur districts are going to be covered in the first phase of polls.

Meanwhile, central forces have been deployed throughout West Bengal ahead of the polls. Elections to the 294-member assembly will be held from March 27 to April 29 in eight phases. Results will be declared on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

