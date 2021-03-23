Left Menu

BJP to solve problems of recurring floods, illegal migrants in Assam: Adityanath

PTI | Udarbond | Updated: 23-03-2021 15:24 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 15:24 IST
BJP to solve problems of recurring floods, illegal migrants in Assam: Adityanath

Promising to solve the issues of recurring floods, illegal migrants and condition of tea garden workers in Assam, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Yogi Adityanath Tuesday accused the oppositon Congress of failing to solve them during its days in power in the northeastern state.

Asserting that the saffron party will permanently solve the problems of illegal migrants and flood menace if it is re-elected in Assam, Adityanath claimed at an election rally here that peace, unity and development have been ushered in the state in the past five years.

His party will also undertake a scheme for giving a new identity to tea gardens and its workers in the state.

''Five years back (during Congress rule) there was no discussion on development of Assam and divisions were created among people on the basis of areas, for political gains. There were also problems of Bodoland, illegal migrants and insurgency.

''But that changed under Prime Minister Narendra Modi who converted the 'Look East' policy to 'Act East' policy changing the image of the northeastern region,'' the UP chief minister said.

Adityanath claimed that there is no militancy, lawlessness or infiltration in the northeastern states and Assam in particular.

Continuing his attack on the grand old party at the national level, Adityanath said, that the Congress in 1952 had introduced Article 370 granting special status to Jammu and Kashmir which allegedly ''paved the way for militancy there''.

''Congress had put restrictions on buying land there.

But now with revocation of Artcle 370, anybody from any part of the country, even from Assam, can buy property there'', he said.

Adityanath pointed out that Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee had strongly opposed Article 370, saying it was a threat to national unity as in a country there cannot be two Constitutions, two flags and two prime ministers.

It was PM Modi who fulfilled Mookerjee's dream by revoking Article 370, thereby ending militancy in Kashmir, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Money Heist Season 5: J Gómez Santander comments on spin-off’s possibility

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Swiggy launches Health Hub in Chennai

Food ordering platform Swiggy has launched Health Hub in the city aimed at making eating of healthy food convenient to the public, the company said on Tuesday.The Health Hub in Chennai would offer over 9,000 healthy dishes from 700 restaura...

Google resolves Android app crash issue

Internet major Google on Tuesday said that it has resolved the app crash issue that Android users were experiencing. Several users on social media platforms complained that apps like Amazon, Gmail etc were crashing on their Android phones. ...

Three teams in running for I-League crown, three front runners for top scorer

With just the last round of fixtures remaining, three teams -- Gokulam Kerala FC, TRAU FC and Churchill Brothers -- are in the running for the I-League crown this season.The title could very well be decided by the last kick of the champions...

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar's political credibility has been dented after he was forced to speak patent falsehood: Ravi Shankar Prasad.

NCP supremo Sharad Pawars political credibility has been dented after he was forced to speak patent falsehood Ravi Shankar Prasad....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021