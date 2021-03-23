Left Menu

Biden heads to Ohio to highlight 11th anniversary of Obamacare

Biden signed several executive orders reversing actions by Republican President Donald Trump, who had failed in his repeated vow to repeal Obamacare, which critics said made the program more expensive for consumers and more difficult to enroll in. Biden reopened the enrollment period to buy coverage under the Affordable Care Act, extending it until May 15.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-03-2021 15:33 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 15:31 IST
Biden heads to Ohio to highlight 11th anniversary of Obamacare
US President Joe Biden Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Joe Biden will travel to Ohio on Tuesday to mark the 11th anniversary of the signing of the Affordable Care Act and tout his moves to reverse many Trump-era measures aimed at weakening the landmark health reform law.

Biden will visit Ohio State University's James Cancer Hospital to mark the anniversary and promote a $100 million grant the hospital received under the program, known as Obamacare, to upgrade its radiation oncology department, according to White House officials. The visit comes as Biden and other top White House officials are hitting the road on the "Help is Here" tour to draw attention to the $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill, Biden's first major legislation, which also provides short-term subsidies that deliver discounts for nearly everyone who buys insurance under the program.

The Affordable Care Act (ACA) - the signature legislative achievement of former Democratic President Barack Obama, under whom Biden served as vice president - has survived repeated attacks from Republicans, on Capitol Hill, and in the courts. It is expanding under Biden's watch. Biden signed several executive orders reversing actions by Republican President Donald Trump, who had failed in his repeated vow to repeal Obamacare, which critics said made the program more expensive for consumers and more difficult to enroll in.

Biden reopened the enrollment period to buy coverage under the Affordable Care Act, extending it until May 15. Trump refused to open up a special enrollment period last year as the coronavirus pandemic upended the country. The federal exchange reopened in mid-February for a special enrollment period, with more than 206,000 people signing up for coverage in the first two weeks, nearly triple the number during the same time frame last year, when access was limited to life-changing events, federal data shows.

There are about 28 million Americans without health insurance, down from about 46.5 million in 2010, when the ACA was passed, according to the latest federal figures. The Biden administration is pouring $50 million into marketing and outreach, restoring funding slashed by Trump.

During the presidential election campaign last year, Biden unveiled a health-care plan that would allow Americans to choose between their private insurance plans and public options. He took criticism from the progressive arm of the Democratic Party, which supported a government-run program like Medicare for all.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Money Heist Season 5: J Gómez Santander comments on spin-off’s possibility

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Swiggy launches Health Hub in Chennai

Food ordering platform Swiggy has launched Health Hub in the city aimed at making eating of healthy food convenient to the public, the company said on Tuesday.The Health Hub in Chennai would offer over 9,000 healthy dishes from 700 restaura...

Google resolves Android app crash issue

Internet major Google on Tuesday said that it has resolved the app crash issue that Android users were experiencing. Several users on social media platforms complained that apps like Amazon, Gmail etc were crashing on their Android phones. ...

Three teams in running for I-League crown, three front runners for top scorer

With just the last round of fixtures remaining, three teams -- Gokulam Kerala FC, TRAU FC and Churchill Brothers -- are in the running for the I-League crown this season.The title could very well be decided by the last kick of the champions...

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar's political credibility has been dented after he was forced to speak patent falsehood: Ravi Shankar Prasad.

NCP supremo Sharad Pawars political credibility has been dented after he was forced to speak patent falsehood Ravi Shankar Prasad....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021