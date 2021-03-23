Left Menu

Russia, China push for UN Security Council summit, lash out at West

Russia and China said on Tuesday they wanted a summit of permanent members of the U.N. Security Council amid what they called heightened political turbulence, with Moscow saying they both believed the United States was acting in a destructive way. The two allies, whose relations with the West are under increasing strain, made the call for a summit in a joint statement after talks between their foreign ministers in the city of Guilin.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 23-03-2021 15:44 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 15:33 IST
Russia, China push for UN Security Council summit, lash out at West
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Russia and China said on Tuesday they wanted a summit of permanent members of the U.N. Security Council amid what they called heightened political turbulence, with Moscow saying they both believed the United States was acting in a destructive way.

The two allies, whose relations with the West are under increasing strain, made the call for a summit in a joint statement after talks between their foreign ministers in the city of Guilin. "At a time of increasing global political turbulence, a summit of the permanent members of the U.N. Security Council is particularly necessary to establish a direct dialogue about ways to resolve humankind's common problems in the interests of maintaining global stability," they said in a statement published on the Russian foreign ministry's website.

Moscow has long been pushing for such a summit. The statement did not mention the United States by name. But Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told a news conference after talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi that Moscow and Beijing were both unhappy with U.S. behavior.

"We noted the destructive nature of U.S. intentions, relying on the military-political alliances of the Cold War era and creating new closed alliances in the same spirit, to undermine the U.N.-centered international legal architecture," said Lavrov. "We emphasized that against the background of active attempts by the West to promote its concept of a 'rules-based world order, the joint efforts of Russia and China...to preserve the modern system of international law are becoming more and more relevant."

Both countries' ties with Washington are strained. U.S. and Chinese officials on Friday concluded what Washington called "tough and direct" talks in Alaska, while Russia's ambassador is back in Moscow for talks after U.S. President Joe Biden said he believed President Vladimir Putin was a killer.

Kicking off his two-day trip to China on Monday, Lavrov issued a call for Moscow and Beijing to reduce their dependence on the U.S. dollar. Tuesday's joint statement urged other countries to refrain from interfering in the domestic affairs of Russia and China.

Lavrov said Russia and China regarded European and Western sanctions as unacceptable. On Monday, the United States, European Union, Britain, and Canada imposed sanctions on a handful of Chinese officials for alleged human rights abuses in Xinjiang.

Russia too is braced for a new round of U.S. sanctions over what Washington says was its meddling in the 2020 U.S. presidential election, which Moscow denies. Lavrov also took a swipe at the European Union, accusing Brussels of destroying Russia-EU ties. He said that Moscow only had relations with individual EU nations now.

"On the Western front there are no changes, but in the East, there is an intensive agenda which grows richer every year," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Money Heist Season 5: J Gómez Santander comments on spin-off’s possibility

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Swiggy launches Health Hub in Chennai

Food ordering platform Swiggy has launched Health Hub in the city aimed at making eating of healthy food convenient to the public, the company said on Tuesday.The Health Hub in Chennai would offer over 9,000 healthy dishes from 700 restaura...

Google resolves Android app crash issue

Internet major Google on Tuesday said that it has resolved the app crash issue that Android users were experiencing. Several users on social media platforms complained that apps like Amazon, Gmail etc were crashing on their Android phones. ...

Three teams in running for I-League crown, three front runners for top scorer

With just the last round of fixtures remaining, three teams -- Gokulam Kerala FC, TRAU FC and Churchill Brothers -- are in the running for the I-League crown this season.The title could very well be decided by the last kick of the champions...

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar's political credibility has been dented after he was forced to speak patent falsehood: Ravi Shankar Prasad.

NCP supremo Sharad Pawars political credibility has been dented after he was forced to speak patent falsehood Ravi Shankar Prasad....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021