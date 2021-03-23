Left Menu

No organised move behind double entries in voters' list: Kerala CM

But, there is no allegation about any organised move behind it.

PTI | Thiruva | Updated: 23-03-2021 15:42 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 15:42 IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday dismissed opposition charges of conspiracy behind the double and multiple entries found in voters' list in poll-bound Kerala and said there was no ''organised move'' behind the incident.

His reaction came a day after the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) had admitted that double entries were found in the voters' list, after an inquiry conducted in view of the complaint lodged by Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala.

The CM said it has become clear that a woman, whose name was found to have entered multiple times in the voters' list, was a Congress sympathiser and her name was added into the list by the Congress party workers.

Chennithala was actually levelling charges against the multiple entries in the voters' list made by his own party workers, Vijayan told reporters in Alappuzha.

The Chief Minister was referring to Kumari, a 61-year-old voter in Uduma segment in northern Kasaragod district, to whom Chennithala had alleged that five Election Identity Cards had been issued.

The woman had later told media that she was a Congress supporter and she had no knowledge about the multiple entries of her name in the voters' list.

An electoral officer was on Monday suspended, pending enquiry, after five voter identity cards in the name of Kumari were found generated in the computer system at Uduma.

''This (double entry) has happened in the past also. But, there is no allegation about any organised move behind it. No charge has been made against any political party so far. The Election Commission is looking into its other aspects,'' Vijayan said while replying to a query.

Chennithala had raised serious allegations of fraud and irregularities in the preparation of voters' list in Kerala ahead of the April 6 assembly polls.

Citing the voters' list published by the Election Commission on January 20 2021, he had said that bogus votes have been added extensively in each constituency across the state.

A clear conspiracy at the state level was behind the attempt to create bogus voters in all the 140 constituencies in the state, Chennithala said.

On the charges of the Opposition leader about irregularities in preparation of voter's lists, CEO Teeka Ram Meena had said they conducted a detailed probe into the 1,600 'multiple entries' flagged by him and found there were 590 double entries, which was nothing new and was there in many states due to a variety of reasons.

He also warned that strict action would be taken against such officers if foul play was detected in the voter card issuing exercise.

