Will institute Tagore Prize on lines of Nobel Prize , Satyajit Ray award on lines OscarsL Amit Shah in Bengal

Ahead of West Bengal Assembly polls, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said BJP will institute Tagore prize on the lines of Nobel prize and Satyajit Ray award on the lines Oscars.

ANI | South 24 Parganas (West Bengal) | Updated: 23-03-2021 15:45 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 15:45 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressing a public rally in Gosaba on Tuesday.. Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of West Bengal Assembly polls, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said BJP will institute Tagore prize on the lines of Nobel prize and Satyajit Ray award on the lines Oscars. Announcing this here today, Shah said the decision was made to pay tribute to the two sons of Bengal.

"We will be instituting Tagore prize on the lines of Nobel Prize and Satyajit Ray Award on the lines of Oscars to pay tribute to the two sons of Bengal," Shah said while addressing a public gathering at Gosaba. Further, the Union Home Minister said that if voted to power the BJP would constitute an inquiry committee to probe the alleged siphoning of relief funds by 'Bhatija and company.'

Shah alleged that Mamata's nephew Abhishek Banerjee who he referred to as 'Bhatija' and his associates had swindled money sent by the Centre for Amphan relief and did not allow it to reach them. "Modiji had sent Rs 10,000 crore for Amphan relief. Did you see any of it? 'Bhatija' and his associates siphoned off all the funds," Shah alleged.

"But you don't worry. Once we come to power, we will form an SIT and probe all the discrepancies of these funds. None will be let off the hook," he said. Elections to the 294-member state assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

