TMC asks RS chairman to delay consideration of GNCTD bill in view of WB polls

TMC MP and national spokesperson Derek OBrien has written to the chairman of the Rajya Sabha to delay the consideration and passing of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Amendment Bill in the view of absence of party members in the Upper House due to the upcoming assembly polls in West Bengal.I am writing to you as the Parliamentary Party Leader Rajya Sabha of the All India Trinamool Congress on a matter of urgent legislative importance.As you are well aware, the Election Commission of India announced election dates for five states, including West Bengal on 26 February, 2021.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2021 15:52 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 15:52 IST
TMC MP and national spokesperson Derek O'Brien has written to the chairman of the Rajya Sabha to delay the consideration and passing of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill in the view of absence of party members in the Upper House due to the upcoming assembly polls in West Bengal.

''I am writing to you as the Parliamentary Party Leader (Rajya Sabha) of the All India Trinamool Congress on a matter of urgent legislative importance.

''As you are well aware, the Election Commission of India announced election dates for five states, including West Bengal on 26 February, 2021. The first phase of polling in West Bengal begins on 27 March, 2021, which is four days from today. Our Members of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha are committed to participating in the election process in the state at the moment. Under present circumstances, it is not possible for them to attend Parliament session,'' he said in the letter.

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which was passed in the Lok Sabha on Monday, has been transmitted to the Rajya Sabha and listed for discussion on Tuesday. ''This is an extremely important piece of legislation that has a significant impact on all of India. Each and every member of Parliament should be given the opportunity to express themselves when the House takes up discussion on the bill. Depriving members of that opportunity goes against the spirit of deliberative, responsible governance that the Parliament embodies. It further lays down a bad precedent regarding passage of important laws.

''I urge you to personally look into this matter and consider postponing the discussion and passing of this bill till all members are able to attend Parliament. The Rajya Sabha is a Council of States and the people of this country have reposed their faith in us representatives. We should not betray that faith by allowing a gross miscarriage of justice through hastening the process of legislation,'' he said.

