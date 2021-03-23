Left Menu

Money no constraint in Bengal's electoral battle

I am getting a good response from the people, he said.His party colleague Anadi Tudu, who also has reported zero assets, is contesting the election from Balarampur also in Purulia district.Talking to PTI from her constituency, the 52-year-old Tudu said Money cannot stop you from achieving dreams to do good for the people.I want to work for my people in Balarampur.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 23-03-2021 16:21 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 16:06 IST
Money no constraint in Bengal's electoral battle

Meet Manas Sardar, Bahujan Samaj Party(BSP) candidate for Purulia assembly constituency, who has borrowed Rs 30,000 from his friends to contest the election as he believes his constituency has been neglected for too long and needs an MLA who can deliver.

Sardar's assets according to the affidavit submitted to the Election Commission shows the 30-year-old has an unbelievable ''zero'' value in moveable and immovable assets.

''I have nothing. I am a devoted party activist and a social worker. My sole aim is to develop our area. I am fighting the election for the first time and for this I have borrowed Rs 30,000 from my friends. I will return the money in installments,'' Sardar told PTI when contacted.

Stating that he had to convince seniors in the party to give him a ticket to fight the election in Purulia assembly constituency, Sardar said he was confident of winning despite ''feeling the pinch in pocket.'' ''Purulia has been neglected by all political parties and there has been no development. Drinking water, proper sanitation have long been a problem here. I will work for overall development ... I am getting a good response from the people,'' he said.

His party colleague Anadi Tudu, who also has reported ''zero assets'', is contesting the election from Balarampur also in Purulia district.

Talking to PTI from her constituency, the 52-year-old Tudu said ''Money cannot stop you from achieving dreams to do good for the people.

''I want to work for my people in Balarampur. Nobody has done anything for us. I will work with the people to develop the area,'' she said.

SUCI(C) candidates Dipak Kumar and Bhagirathi Mahato - contesting in Balarampur and Joypur assembly constituencies -- also declared zero asset in their affidavit.

Kumar, who fought the 2016 assembly elections but lost, said that the strength of his party has ''increased massively'' and people are eager to vote the two to power.

''There is no employment. The ruling Trinamool Congress is only talking big. People have understood what they need.

There is good response from them,'' Kumar said.

Among candidates with assets worth just Rs 500 are Rajib Mudi and Swapan Kumar Murmu from SUCI(C). They will be fighting for Binpur(ST) in Jhargram district and Manzbazar(ST) assembly seat in Purulia respectively.

Another candidate with low asset base is CPI's Saikat Giri. He has declared assets of just Rs 2000 and is contesting the election from Purba Mednipur's Patashpur assembly constituency.

''I can feel the difference because I hardly have money. Both BJP and the TMC are spending huge amounts in this election compared to which we are spending almost nothing. But we have deep-rooted connections with common people. They know what is our motto.

''People in Patashpur are tired of corruption. They are questioning why youth are jobless, what has happened to Amphan relief money we are working for the cause of the people of Patashpur. We want to set up a women's college here, develop the infrastructure,'' Giri said.

The first phase of the elections in West Bengal are scheduled in 30 assembly constituencies in five districts of Purulia, Bankura, Jhargram, Purba Medinipur (Part 1) and Paschim Medinipur (Part 1) on March 27.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Money Heist Season 5: J Gómez Santander comments on spin-off’s possibility

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

14 Islamic militants given death sentence for attempting to kill Bangladesh PM Hasina in 2000

Fourteen Islamist militants were on Tuesday given death sentence by a Bangladeshi court here for attempting to kill Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in 2000.Judge Abu Zafar Md Kamruzzaman of Dhakas Speedy Trial tribunal-1 pronounced the verdict...

Cabinet apprised on progress under National Health Mission during FY 2019-20

The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi was apprised on the progress under National Health Mission NHMduring FY 2019-20 including an accelerated decline in Maternal Mortality Ratio MMR, Infant Mortality Rate IMR,...

Swiggy launches Health Hub in Chennai

Food ordering platform Swiggy has launched Health Hub in the city aimed at making eating of healthy food convenient to the public, the company said on Tuesday.The Health Hub in Chennai would offer over 9,000 healthy dishes from 700 restaura...

Google resolves Android app crash issue

Internet major Google on Tuesday said that it has resolved the app crash issue that Android users were experiencing. Several users on social media platforms complained that apps like Amazon, Gmail etc were crashing on their Android phones. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021