3 Bengali actors join TMC ahead of Assembly polls

Five days ahead of West Bengal Assembly polls, three Bengali actors on Tuesday joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC). Actors Payel Dey, Rezwan Rabbani Sheikh and Priya Paul joined the TMC in presence of state minister Partha Chatterjee at party headquarters.

Member of the State Committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Hooghly Kisan Morcha Secretary Swaraj Ghosh also joined the Mamata Banerjee- headed TMC. Over the past few months like Sayantika Banerjee, Lovely Maitra, Kaushani Mukherjee, Kanchan Mallick, Raj Chakraborty, Saayoni Ghosh, Aditi Munshi, Neel Bhattacharya and Trina Saha have joined the TMC.

On the other hand, celebrities like Payal Sarkar, Srabanti Chatterjee, Hiran Chatterjee, Rudranil Ghosh and Kaushik Roy have joined the BJP. Many of these actors have got tickets to contest the upcoming assembly polls in the state which begins on March 27.

Elections to the 294-member state Assembly will be held in eight phases with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

