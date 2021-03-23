Left Menu

People who mocked PM Modi as 'chaiwala' are now plucking tea leaves: Rajnath

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday hit out at the Congress, saying that people who had mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi by calling him 'chaiwala' are plucking tea leaves now.

ANI | Hojai (Assam) | Updated: 23-03-2021 16:59 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 16:59 IST
People who mocked PM Modi as 'chaiwala' are now plucking tea leaves: Rajnath
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday hit out at the Congress, saying that people who had mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi by calling him 'chaiwala' are plucking tea leaves now. Speaking at a rally in Lumding of Hojai district, Singh said, "Earlier our PM was mocked by being called a 'chaiwala'. Today, the same people are selling and plucking tea leaves."

"The real 'chaiwala' has brought them to tea gardens. But be careful, real and certified 'chaiwala' is with us," he added. Recently, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra made a visit to the poll-bound state and spent time with tea estate workers at a tea garden in Biswanath district. Dressed in a saree and balancing a basket on her back, the 49-year-old Congress leader was also seen plucking tea leaves.

Congress leader and former party president Rahul Gandhi, also in his recent visit to Assam, promised that his party would provide a daily wage of Rs 365 for tea workers. It is the same amount Bharatiya Janata Party promised to tea workers previously but failed, he claimed. Assam assembly elections will be held in three phases. In the first phase, 47 seats in 12 districts will go to the polls on March 27. In the second phase, 39 constituencies in 13 districts will go to the polls on April 1 while 40 assembly constituencies in 12 districts to go on polls on April 6. Counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Money Heist Season 5: J Gómez Santander comments on spin-off’s possibility

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Only way Sharad Pawar's credibility can be restored is by making Anil Deshmukh resign: RS Prasad

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday said that the only way NCP chief Sharad Pawars credibility can be restored is by making Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh resign. A khela is happening in Maharashtra too. I just saw the Ma...

India abstains during vote on resolution at UNHRC; urges Sri Lanka to fulfill its commitments

India, which abstained during the vote on a strong resolution against Sri Lankas human rights practices at the UNHRC, on Tuesday urged Colombo to fulfill its commitments on the devolution of political authority, to carry forward the process...

HC grants time to Bollywood producers to reply to pleas of Bennett Coleman, others to reject suit

The Delhi High Court Tuesday granted time to leading Bollywood producers to respond to the applications filed by Bennett Coleman and Company Ltd and two other media houses seeking rejection of the lawsuit filed by celebrities to restrain th...

Russia tests one-dose 'light' version of Sputnik V shot in UAE, Ghana - RDIF

Russian developers of the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 said on Tuesday they have applied for domestic approval of a single-dose light version, and that trials of it in Russia, the United Arab Emirates and Ghana have already begun.The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021