Tejashwi, Tej Pratap arrested during RJD protest in Patna, workers lathi-charged

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday accused Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government of "murdering democracy" soon after police used water cannons and lathi-charged RJD workers who were staging a protest here against unemployment and rising crime in the state. The protest rally, which was organised by the RJD against joblessness, education, health and law and order situation in the state, was thwarted by the police and party leaders Tejashwi, Tej Pratap Yadav and others were arrested.

Speaking to reporters during the protest, Tejashwi said, "Democracy is being murdered. The police opened water cannons and lathi-charged us and our workers on the orders of Nitish Kumar." Terming the Bihar government a "dictator government", the RJD leader said that the government lathi-charges people and arrests them when they ask for jobs.

Advertisement

"Today we remember Ram Manohar Lohia and Shaheed Bhagat Singh on their death anniversary and martyrdom day respectively. Lohia Ji had said that if streets remain empty then the government becomes rogue. Today, this dictator government gives lathi-charge when asked for jobs, arrests protestors. The government is fully corrupt. They have beaten up our workers," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)