Budget session of Goa Assembly to begin on March 24

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 23-03-2021 17:15 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 17:15 IST
The budget session of the Goa legislative Assembly will begin on March 24, an official said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters, state legislature secretary Namrata Ulman said Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who also holds the Finance portfolio, will present the budget in the afternoon hours of March 24.

The session, which commences on Wednesday, will culminate on April 16 after 14 working days, the official said.

Several government bills, 15 private members' resolutions and private members' bills are scheduled to be taken up during the session, she said, adding that calling attention motions will be tabled every day.

Members have tabled 568 starred and 1,003 unstarred questions, which will be answered during the session, the official said.

Strict protocols will be adhered to in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ulman said.

''Public will not be allowed to attend the session, while the number of government officers is also restricted,'' she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

