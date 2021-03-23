Left Menu

AIMIM to contest West Bengal polls, declare number of candidates on March 27

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday said that on March 27 his party will announce the number of seats it will contest in the West Bengal polls.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 23-03-2021 17:17 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 17:17 IST
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday said that on March 27 his party will announce the number of seats it will contest in the West Bengal polls. Speaking to ANI over the phone, Owaisi said: "AIMIM will contest in the upcoming West Bengal elections."

Owaisi said that further information regarding the number of seats to be contested by AIMIM will be announced in a public meeting at Sagerdighi on March 27. He further disclosed that this decision was made after a political discussion between his party and Furfura Sharif peerzada Abbas Siddiqui.

Furfura Sharif's Indian Secular Front (ISF) had already formed an alliance with the Left and Congress parties under the Sanjukta Morcha. The AIMIM chief has usually maintained silence on speculations regarding his participation in the upcoming West Bengal polls.

The state is likely to witness a triangular contest this time with Trinamool Congress (TMC), Congress-Left alliance and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the fray. The first phase of the West Bengal Assembly polls is scheduled to take place on March 27. The elections for 30 assembly seats will be conducted during the first phase.

The results of the elections for the 294-member State Assembly will be announced on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

