Left Menu

If BJP makes drinking age 25 yrs in other states, we will make it 30 yrs in Delhi: AAP

He said that the legal age of drinking alcohol in BJP-ruled states like Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh was 21 years, while in BJP-ruled Goa it was 18 years.Bhardwaj said that the BJP was speaking against the decision to lower the drinking age in order to protect black markets and financial misappropriation.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2021 17:18 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 17:18 IST
If BJP makes drinking age 25 yrs in other states, we will make it 30 yrs in Delhi: AAP

Aam Aadmi Party spokesperson Sourabh Bharadwaj on Tuesday said that if the BJP made the minimum age of buying liquor 25 years in party-ruled states, then the AAP would increase it to 30 years in Delhi. He said that the legal age of drinking alcohol in BJP-ruled states like Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh was 21 years, while in BJP-ruled Goa it was 18 years.

Bhardwaj said that the BJP was speaking against the decision to lower the drinking age in order to protect black markets and financial misappropriation. He claimed that when youths under 21 years go to restaurants and pubs, police extorts money from restaurant owners which then makes its way to the ''top''. ''By our decision, this malpractice will be stopped and that is why BJP is upset,'' Bhardwaj said.

He said that BJP leaders should ask the central government to bring a law which makes the age of drinking 25 years in the whole country as this will bring uniformity. ''I am surprised to see the hypocrisy of the BJP. Till now no one has seen such hypocrisy in any political party. It is very clear that the BJP is shameless. Within the BJP-ruled states, the legal of liquor consumption is 21 years from many years. It is 21 years in dozens of states, including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh. The BJP has ruled for 15 years in Goa, where the legal age is 18 years,'' he said ''I challenge Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta and LOP Shri Ramvir Bidhuri to bring this age back to 25 years in the BJP ruled states, then we will make it 30 years,'' Bhardwaj said.

This is BJP's attempt to steal revenue and protect black marketing, he alleged. The Delhi Cabinet on Monday approved a new excise policy lowering the minimum age for consumption of liquor to 21 years from 25 years, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced.

The opposition on Monday hit out at the AAP government for lowering the drinking age, claiming the new excise policy will make the city the ''capital of intoxicants''.

The Delhi BJP president said he and his party leaders will meet Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday in protest the new excise policy.

''The new policy will not only lead to (sale of) spurious liquor and promote crime but will also spoil youngsters as the legal age for drinking has been lowered from 25 to 21 years.

''The right thing would have been for the government to tighten liquor policy to make Delhi safe for women and keep youngsters away from the liquor,'' Gupta said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Money Heist Season 5: J Gómez Santander comments on spin-off’s possibility

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Only way Sharad Pawar's credibility can be restored is by making Anil Deshmukh resign: RS Prasad

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday said that the only way NCP chief Sharad Pawars credibility can be restored is by making Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh resign. A khela is happening in Maharashtra too. I just saw the Ma...

India abstains during vote on resolution at UNHRC; urges Sri Lanka to fulfill its commitments

India, which abstained during the vote on a strong resolution against Sri Lankas human rights practices at the UNHRC, on Tuesday urged Colombo to fulfill its commitments on the devolution of political authority, to carry forward the process...

HC grants time to Bollywood producers to reply to pleas of Bennett Coleman, others to reject suit

The Delhi High Court Tuesday granted time to leading Bollywood producers to respond to the applications filed by Bennett Coleman and Company Ltd and two other media houses seeking rejection of the lawsuit filed by celebrities to restrain th...

Russia tests one-dose 'light' version of Sputnik V shot in UAE, Ghana - RDIF

Russian developers of the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 said on Tuesday they have applied for domestic approval of a single-dose light version, and that trials of it in Russia, the United Arab Emirates and Ghana have already begun.The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021