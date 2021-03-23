Left Menu

Amit Shah holds roadshow in Medinipur in West Bengal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday held a roadshow here to boost the prospect of BJP candidates in the assembly elections.

ANI | Medinipur (West Bengal) | Updated: 23-03-2021 17:21 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 17:21 IST
Amit Shah holds roadshow in Medinipur in West Bengal
Union Home Minister Amit Shah holding a roadshow in Medinipur, West Bengal. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday held a roadshow here to boost the prospect of BJP candidates in the assembly elections. Thousands of people participated in the roadshow carrying BJP flags and wearing caps and 'gamcha' with BJP symbol. 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' slogans were also raised by the participants.

Earlier addressing a public gathering at South 24 Parganas, Shah attacked the Trinamool Congress government while referring to the nephew of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. "Modiji had sent Rs 10,000 crore for Amphan relief. Did you see any of it? 'Bhatija' and his associates siphoned off all the funds," he alleged.

"But you don't worry. Once we come to power, we will form an SIT and probe all the discrepancies of these funds. None will be let off the hook," he said. Elections to the 294-member state assembly will be held in eight phases from March 27 to April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Money Heist Season 5: J Gómez Santander comments on spin-off’s possibility

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Police organises training programme on crowd control for its personnel

Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava has organised a training programme on crowd control and public order management for Delhi Armed Police personnel, which will enable them to handle law and order during sensitive situations in the nat...

Bank stocks gain after SC's moratorium verdict

Bank stocks gained on Tuesday after the Supreme Court declined to extend the loan moratorium period and said complete waiver of interest is not possible.Bandhan Bank rose by 3.36 per cent, IndusInd Bank gained 2.28 per cent, ICICI Bank 2.25...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil and shares slide as sanctions, virus fears strike

Oil prices slumped and shares slipped from a one-year peak on Tuesday as a wave of coronavirus infections, a fresh lockdown in Germany, and U.S. and European sanctions over China combined to curb risk appetite worldwide. Brent crude futures...

Only way Sharad Pawar's credibility can be restored is by making Anil Deshmukh resign: RS Prasad

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday said that the only way NCP chief Sharad Pawars credibility can be restored is by making Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh resign. A khela is happening in Maharashtra too. I just saw the Ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021