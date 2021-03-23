Left Menu

Rajasthan Assembly bypolls: No candidate files papers on first day of nomination process

No candidate filed papers for the bypolls to three Rajasthan Assembly seats on Tuesday, the first day of the nomination process for the April 17 contest. The last date for filing nomination is March 30. The scrutiny of papers will be held on March 31 and nominations can be withdrawn by April 3.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 23-03-2021 17:56 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 17:56 IST
Rajasthan Assembly bypolls: No candidate files papers on first day of nomination process

No candidate filed papers for the bypolls to three Rajasthan Assembly seats on Tuesday, the first day of the nomination process for the April 17 contest. The last date for filing nomination is March 30. The scrutiny of papers will be held on March 31 and nominations can be withdrawn by April 3. Polling will be held on April 17 and the counting will take place on May 2. “No candidate in any of the three constituencies of Sahara, Sujangarh and Rajsamand filed nomination papers today,” Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta said.

The bypolls have been necessitated due the demise of the sitting legislators.

Sahara, Sujangarh (SC) and Rajsamand seats were represented by Kailsh Trivedi, Master Bhanwarlal Meghwal (both from Congress) and Kiran Maheshari (BJP), respectively.

While Master Bhanwarlal Meghwal, who was the social justice and empowerment minister in the Ashok Gehlot cabinet, died due to a brain stroke, Trivedi and Maheshwari died from coronavirus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Money Heist Season 5: J Gómez Santander comments on spin-off’s possibility

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Police organises training programme on crowd control for its personnel

Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava has organised a training programme on crowd control and public order management for Delhi Armed Police personnel, which will enable them to handle law and order during sensitive situations in the nat...

Bank stocks gain after SC's moratorium verdict

Bank stocks gained on Tuesday after the Supreme Court declined to extend the loan moratorium period and said complete waiver of interest is not possible.Bandhan Bank rose by 3.36 per cent, IndusInd Bank gained 2.28 per cent, ICICI Bank 2.25...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil and shares slide as sanctions, virus fears strike

Oil prices slumped and shares slipped from a one-year peak on Tuesday as a wave of coronavirus infections, a fresh lockdown in Germany, and U.S. and European sanctions over China combined to curb risk appetite worldwide. Brent crude futures...

Only way Sharad Pawar's credibility can be restored is by making Anil Deshmukh resign: RS Prasad

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday said that the only way NCP chief Sharad Pawars credibility can be restored is by making Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh resign. A khela is happening in Maharashtra too. I just saw the Ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021