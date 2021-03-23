Left Menu

BJP govt closing down central concerns; PM's 'factory of lies' alone will remain: Mamata

PTI | Para | Updated: 23-03-2021 18:24 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 18:09 IST
BJP govt closing down central concerns; PM's 'factory of lies' alone will remain: Mamata
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday alleged that the Centre is selling off government concerns and only Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ''factory of lies'' will remain.

Banerjee said that the BJP is advertising tall claims about what it will do for the people of Bengal, but the party has reneged on promises made in its manifesto for the assembly elections in Assam and Tripura.

Addressing election rallies at Para, Kashipur and Raghunathpur in Purulia district, the West Bengal chief minister claimed that BJP governments in the two northeastern states have rendered thousands of government employees jobless.

Claiming that the Centre is planning to sell off the nationalised telecom firm and banks, national carrier Air India and state-run companies in other core sectors like defence production, she said that thousands of employees will face an uncertain future owing to this.

''They (BJP government) are closing down all central concerns. Only one factory will be there, that of Narendra Modi's lies and the BJP's fraud,'' she said.

Banerjee asserted that she is not afraid of any intimidation and will fight back if threatened.

''I will not let go of an inch of land without a fight. We will fight, khela hobe (game will happen),'' the TMC boss said, asserting that she will ''break, but will not bend''.

She asked the TMC's women supporters to make use of their cooking utensils like ladles to throw out ''outsider goons'' from the state during the eight-phase elections to be held between March 27 and April 29.

She has on several occasions accused the BJP of bringing in outsiders to the state for the assembly elections in West Bengal.

Pointing accusatory fingers at the BJP again for an injury she suffered in the leg at Nandigram during campaigning on March 10, Banerjee, who has been addressing public meetings sitting on a wheelchair since then, said that she will continue to fight on one leg.

''The BJP was thinking that it injured Mamata and so she will not be able to go out. But it doesn't know me. I can play the game with just one leg and kick the ball out of the field,'' she said.

''I will hit the ball with one leg in such a way that you (BJP) will vanish from Delhi too,'' the TMC supremo said.

The chief minister claimed that she has done everything for the development of the state.

The high prices of fuel have put a huge burden on the general public, she said and demanded that the Centre provide cooking gas to people for free.

Alleging that electronic voting machines could be tampered with to help the BJP win the election, she asked TMC polling agents to check the EVMs twice on poll days and guard the machines till May 2, the date of counting.

''If members of the central force ask you to leave, tell them that you respect them but they should not work for Modiji,'' Banerjee told party workers.

She also cautioned them not to accept food offered to them by BJP supporters and workers.

''They may mix sedatives in the food to make you fall asleep and taking advantage of that, they may cast votes in their favour in EVMs,'' she said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently said that the TMC supremo is anticipating defeat in the elections and that is why she has started questioning the functioning of EVMs which has brought her to power twice.

Banerjee questioned why central government departments will not come under the Election Commission in the five states where assembly elections will be held when the states administration is run by the poll panel.

The TMC chief claimed that police personnel are being sent to Bengal for the elections from BJP-ruled states.

She said that Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren will address public meetings in Purulia and Bankura, which have a sizeable Adivasi population, in support of the TMC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Money Heist Season 5: J Gómez Santander comments on spin-off’s possibility

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PDP fighting to safeguard Constitution: Tak

The Peoples Democratic Party on Tuesday said its fight for the restoration of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir is not against the country but for the country and to safeguard its Constitution. PDP spokesperson Firdous Ahmad Tak made ...

Dutch to shorten COVID-19 curfew despite rising cases - broadcasters

A nationwide curfew to fight the Dutch coronavirus outbreak will be shortened by an hour from next week, despite a rapid rise in new infections, local media reported on Tuesday citing government sources. The start of the curfew will be put ...

EssilorLuxottica gains EU okay for $8.5 bln Dutch buy

Ray-Ban maker EssilorLuxottica secured EU antitrust approval on Tuesday for its 7.2-billion-euro 8.5 billion acquisition of GrandVision after pledging to sell more than 400 stores in three countries to address competition concerns. Formed i...

Lenovo sees 40-50% growth in premium category laptops this quarter, expects trend to continue

PC maker Lenovo is expecting its premium category laptops to register a growth of 40-50 per cent in the ongoing quarter over the same period a year ago, a senior official of the company has said. Shailendra Katyal, executive director, consu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021