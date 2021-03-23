Left Menu

Election Commission revises rule for polling agents

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 23-03-2021 18:31 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 18:31 IST
Election Commission revises rule for polling agents

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has decided to revise its rules for polling agents, allowing a party to nominate a polling agent for any booth within the assembly segment where the person is an electorate, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Earlier, a polling agent had to be a voter of the booth where he was to be a polling agent.

''This new norm will help the political parties to appoint one polling agent to each booth. It will help any political party to appoint a polling agent amid the COVID-19 pandemic since getting one agent at this hour may be difficult,'' he said.

The number of polling stations in West Bengal has increased from 78,903 in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls to 1,01,790 for the 2021 Assembly election.

Meanwhile, fearing that bike rallies may intimidate electorates, the poll panel has decided not to allow bike rallies 72 hours before polling, the official said.

The eight-phase election for the 294 seat West Bengal Assembly will be held between March 27 and April 29. Votes will be counted on May 2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Money Heist Season 5: J Gómez Santander comments on spin-off’s possibility

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PDP fighting to safeguard Constitution: Tak

The Peoples Democratic Party on Tuesday said its fight for the restoration of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir is not against the country but for the country and to safeguard its Constitution. PDP spokesperson Firdous Ahmad Tak made ...

Dutch to shorten COVID-19 curfew despite rising cases - broadcasters

A nationwide curfew to fight the Dutch coronavirus outbreak will be shortened by an hour from next week, despite a rapid rise in new infections, local media reported on Tuesday citing government sources. The start of the curfew will be put ...

EssilorLuxottica gains EU okay for $8.5 bln Dutch buy

Ray-Ban maker EssilorLuxottica secured EU antitrust approval on Tuesday for its 7.2-billion-euro 8.5 billion acquisition of GrandVision after pledging to sell more than 400 stores in three countries to address competition concerns. Formed i...

Lenovo sees 40-50% growth in premium category laptops this quarter, expects trend to continue

PC maker Lenovo is expecting its premium category laptops to register a growth of 40-50 per cent in the ongoing quarter over the same period a year ago, a senior official of the company has said. Shailendra Katyal, executive director, consu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021