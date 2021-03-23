Left Menu

BJP represents true Bengali culture, Mamata anarchy: Nadda

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 23-03-2021 18:53 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 18:53 IST
BJP national president J P Nadda on Tuesday asserted that the people of Bengal have decided to vote for his party, which is all ''set to put an end to the TMC's politics of extortion''.

Nadda, who held a roadshow at Ghatal in Paschim Medinipur during the day, also said that the ''BJP, inspired by Bharatiya Jana Sangh (BJS) founder Shyama Prasad Mookerjee, represents true Bengali culture, while Banerjee and her camp only believes in anarchy''.

The BJS is the fore-runner of the BJP.

The top saffron camp leader, who occasionally flashed the victory sign and sprinkled flowers on supporters, said he was confident that his party would emerge victorious in the assembly polls.

''We will put an end to the politics of extortion practised by the TMC, break the bua-bhatija (Mamata and nephew Abhishek Banerjee) nexus, end the syndicate raj and save Bengali culture. The BJP will build 'Sonar Bangla' by ushering in 'asol paribartan' (real change) in the state,'' he said.

