TN people will not allow Stalin to become CM: Panneerselvam

People will not allow DMK president M K Stalin to become the chief minister as they apprehend that anarchy will prevail in the state if the party was elected to power in the coming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Deputy Chief Minister and top AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam said on Tuesday.

He came down heavily on the previous DMK regime during which frequent power cuts were witnessed, apart from negative industrial growth, closure of industries and workers losing jobs.

During the 10-year AIADMK rule, the state has become power surplus and industries to the tune of Rs 6 lakh crore were started providing employment to over 19 lakh people, Panneerselvam said at a campaign meeting in Mettupalayam near here.

He alleged that the DMK was indulging in anarchy even when it was in the opposition and said the people feared that it will continue after it returned to power after a long time.

Stalin will never become the chief minister, Panneerselvam added.

Despite having nine ministers in the Congress-led government at the Centre, the DMK had done nothing for the development of the State, he said.

Stating that the AIADMK government led by late chief minister J Jayalalithaa was successful in solving the long- pending Cauvery water dispute with Karnataka through legal battle, Panneerselvam said the present NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had revived the traditional sport of Jallikattu following efforts by the party government.

The AIADMK government was implementing the 'Vision 2023' presented by Jayalalithaa in all the fields, including the houses for all within the stipulated time, he said.

As per the vision document and dream of Jayalalithaa, the government was focusing on empowerment of women by providing marriage assistance, gold for mangalsutra and two- wheelers at subsidised rates, he said.

Panneereselvam also assured to provide washing machines and six free gas cylinders for the benefit of housewives, immediately after the AIADMK returned to power.PTI NVM SS PTI PTI

