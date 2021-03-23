Left Menu

HIGHLIGHTS AT 7 PM

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2021 19:04 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 19:04 IST
HIGHLIGHTS AT 7 PM

These are the top stories at 7 PM: NATION DEL54 CAB-LD VACCINE Vaccine for all above 45 years from April 1: Govt New Delhi: The government Tuesday announced that from April 1, all people above 45 years of age will be eligible to get COVID-19 vaccines and requested them to get registered for the inoculation. DEL12 WATER-INDOPAK Talks between Indus Commissioners of India, Pakistan underway New Delhi: A host of issues under the Indus Waters Treaty, including Pakistan's objections to the design of Indian hydropower projects on Chenab river, are likely to be discussed between the Indus Commissioners of the two countries as part of their annual meeting underway here Tuesday.

DEL11 VIRUS-LD CASES India's COVID-19 active caseload rises to 3,45,377 New Delhi: India recorded 40,715 coronavirus cases in a day, taking the nationwide infection tally to 1,16,86,796, while the active caseload at 3,45,377 registered an increase for the 13th day in a row, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday.

DEL23 LOCKDOWN-ANNIVERSARY-LD RECALL Gurgaon lab technician recalls 'uncertain' days and frantic pace of work during COVID lockdown New Delhi: As the world around him remained locked in homes amid uncertainty and fear over the novel coronavirus, 37-year-old Ananta Kumar Saha would wake up every morning, wrap himself in a PPE kit and go door to door to collect swab samples and ferry them to labs for testing. By Kunal Dutt DEL45 LOCKDOWN-ANNIVERSARY-TABLIGHI A year after controversial meet, Markaz chief yet to join probe New Delhi: A year after Tabligh-e-Jamaat's Markaz in Nizamuddin West came under criticism for holding a religious congregation amid the COVID-19 outbreak, its cleric Maulana Saad Kandhalvi against whom an FIR was registered in connection with the incident is yet to join the probe despite several notices by Delhi Police.

DEL57 LOCKDOWN-ANNIVERSARY-LD COURTS Courts deliver justice despite challenges posed by COVID-19 lockdown New Delhi: The unprecedented challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, including the nationwide lockdown a year ago, failed to deter the judiciary from delivering justice as courts across the country adopted virtual mode of proceedings which also tested the robustness of its digital infrastructure.

DEL13 LOCKDOWN-ANNIVERSARY-SPORTS One year since disruption: How Indian sports adapted to COVID conundrum New Delhi: The fans have largely gone missing, the training protocols have undergone a sea change and bio-bubbles have become the new normal despite the growing concerns over the mental toll they are taking.

DEL66 SHAH-INTERVIEW BJP will win more than 200 seats in Bengal, improve tally in Assam: Amit Shah Udalguri (Assam): Home Minister Amit Shah said Tuesday the Congress' tie-up with the AIUDF will be a factor in the BJP-led alliance's win in the Assam assembly polls as voters will back the saffron party decisively because its main rival cannot stop the influx of illegal immigrants by joining hands with Badruddin Ajmal, accused by the ruling bloc of protecting infiltrators. By Kumar Rakesh DEL37 PB-COVID-2NDLD STRAIN 81 pc of 401 Punjab samples show UK variant, Amarinder asks PM to widen vaccine ambit Chandigarh: Eighty-one per cent of the 401 samples sent by the government for genome sequencing have tested positive for the UK variant of COVID-19, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said on Tuesday, asking the Centre to widen the vaccination net to cover those younger than 60.

DEL28 LSQ-CAA-RULES Time to frame CAA rules extended by Parliament New Delhi: The government has been granted time till April 9 by Lok Sabha and July 9 by Rajya Sabha to frame rules under the citizenship law.

BUSINESS PAR19 LS-FM-FINANCE BILL Govt raises PF threshold limit to Rs 5 lakh for earning tax-free interest New Delhi: The government on Tuesday raised the deposit threshold limit to Rs 5 lakh per annum in provident fund for which interest would continue to be tax exempt.

LEGAL LGD7 SC-LD MORATORIUM No compound or penal interest be charged from borrowers during loan moratorium period: SC New Delhi: In a relief to borrowers, the Supreme Court Tuesday directed that no compound or penal interest be charged during the six-month loan moratorium period announced last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the amount already charged shall be refunded, credited or adjusted.

FOREIGN FGN60 UNHRC-LANKA-LD INDIA India abstains during vote on resolution at UNHRC; urges Sri Lanka to fulfill its commitments Geneva: India, which abstained during the vote on a strong resolution against Sri Lanka's human rights practices at the UNHRC, on Tuesday urged Colombo to fulfill its commitments on the devolution of political authority, to carry forward the process of reconciliation and address the aspirations of the Tamil community in the island nation.

FGN57 PAK-QURESHI-JAISHANKAR-REPORT Qureshi to attend ‘Heart of Asia’ conference in Tajikistan, may hold meeting with Jaishankar: Report Islamabad: Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will travel to Tajikistan later in the month to participate in the ‘Heart of Asia’ conference, which is expected to be attended by his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar, sparking speculation of a possible meeting between the two amidst peace overtures from the Pakistani Army, according to a media report here. By Sajjad Hussain. PTI HDA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Money Heist Season 5: J Gómez Santander comments on spin-off’s possibility

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PDP fighting to safeguard Constitution: Tak

The Peoples Democratic Party on Tuesday said its fight for the restoration of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir is not against the country but for the country and to safeguard its Constitution. PDP spokesperson Firdous Ahmad Tak made ...

Dutch to shorten COVID-19 curfew despite rising cases - broadcasters

A nationwide curfew to fight the Dutch coronavirus outbreak will be shortened by an hour from next week, despite a rapid rise in new infections, local media reported on Tuesday citing government sources. The start of the curfew will be put ...

EssilorLuxottica gains EU okay for $8.5 bln Dutch buy

Ray-Ban maker EssilorLuxottica secured EU antitrust approval on Tuesday for its 7.2-billion-euro 8.5 billion acquisition of GrandVision after pledging to sell more than 400 stores in three countries to address competition concerns. Formed i...

Lenovo sees 40-50% growth in premium category laptops this quarter, expects trend to continue

PC maker Lenovo is expecting its premium category laptops to register a growth of 40-50 per cent in the ongoing quarter over the same period a year ago, a senior official of the company has said. Shailendra Katyal, executive director, consu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021