PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-03-2021 19:10 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 19:10 IST
Punjab’s ex-irrigation minister passes away, Amarinder condoles his death

Punjab’s former Irrigation and Revenue Minister Gurnam Singh Abul Khurana died on Tuesday following a brief illness. He was 90.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh expressed grief over Khurana’s demise, describing him as a “gentleman politician” and “leader of masses with the qualities of head and heart, who worked tirelessly for the welfare of downtrodden and overall development of Malwa region of Punjab”.

The chief minister, in a statement, said Khurana would be remembered by one and all in the Malwa belt for his strong connection with the local people at the grassroots level.

“In his death, a void has been created in the political circles, which is difficult to be filled,” Singh said in a condolence message.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Government declared a holiday in its offices, Boards and Corporations for the remaining part of the day on Tuesday as a mark of respect to the departed leader.

Khurana remained MLA from the Lambi assembly segment in the Muktsar Sahib district from 1992 to 1997.

His cremation will take place at his native village Abul Khurana in Muktsar Sahib district on March 24.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

