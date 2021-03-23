Former TN Minister, AIADMK Rajya Sabha MP Mohammedjan dead

Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 23-03-2021 19:13 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 19:13 IST
Former Tamil Nadu Minister and AIADMK Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament A Mohammedjan passed away on Tuesday.

He was 72.

Following unease, the MP was taken to Walajapet general hospital in Ranipet district and he was declared brought dead by authorities, his relative said.

''He had just returned home (Ranipet) after campaigning for the Assembly polls. After he said he was experiencing chest pain, we rushed him to the hospital and on the way he became unconscious. Doctors, after examination, said he died of heart attack,'' the relative told PTI.

Mohammedjan was Minister of Backward Classes between 2011-13 in the cabinet of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

A noted AIADMK leader from the minority community in northern Tamil Nadu, he was elected to the Rajya Sabha in July 2019. He was also the chairman of the Tamil Nadu Waqf Board and joint secretary of AIADMK's minorities welfare wing.

In their condolence, AIADMK top leaders, Chief Minister K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam said they were deeply grieved by the death of Mohammedjan.

A party worker since the early days of the founding of the AIADMK in 1972, he was loyal to founder M G Ramachandran and late Chief Minister 'Amma', (J Jayalalithaa) they said, adding he has worked for the party at various levels including as party's Ranipet town secretary.

The two leaders conveyed their condolences to the bereaved family.

DMK president M K Stalin expressed grief over Mohammedjan's death and praised him for being the voice of Tamil Nadu in the Rajya Sabha.

