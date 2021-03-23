Navneet Rana writes to PM Modi, Amit Shah, demanding probe on Sena MP's threat

Maharashtra's Amravati MP Navneet Ravi Rana on Tuesday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, alleging Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant "threatened" her in Parliament premises after she raised the Sachin Waze issue. In her letter, Navneet has demanded that the matter needs to be investigated by the police.

However, Sawant has denied the allegations levelled by Navneet. Experts said that the Speaker, in any such case, seeks comments of the member against whom a complaint has been made.

PDT Acharya, a former Lok Sabha Secretary-General, said that since the complaint refers to the MP's comments in the House, it "must be" a matter concerning privilege. Navneet had on Monday, during the Zero Hour, spoken against the Maha Vikas Aghadi government over the allegations made by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.

On Monday, she wrote a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla against Sawant. After that she revealed she would approach the police against him, stating that if a woman is not safe inside Parliament then how will she be safe in Maharashtra. Singh on Saturday had written a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, alleging that state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had indulged in "malpractices" and asked Waze to collect Rs 100 crore every month. (ANI)

