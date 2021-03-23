Left Menu

Opposition blames Erdogan for lira plunge after bank chief sacking

His replacement, Sahap Kavcioglu, is a former lawmaker from Erdogan's ruling AK Party (AKP). "It is truly unprecedented incompetence to cause the Turkish lira to lose more than 10% in a single day, two days after interest rates were raised," Faik Oztrak, deputy head of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) told a Monday news conference.

Reuters | Updated: 23-03-2021 19:45 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 19:45 IST
Opposition blames Erdogan for lira plunge after bank chief sacking

Turkey's opposition has accused President Tayyip Erdogan of "unprecedented incompetence" for causing a plunge in the value of the Turkish lira by firing the central bank governor for raising interest rates. Erdogan dismissed Naci Agbal on Saturday, two days after the governor raised rates to curb inflation. Erdogan then appointed a critic of tight policy who is expected to reverse recent rate hikes, fuelling fears of political meddling in monetary policy.

The lira slumped as much as 15% after the move, stocks dived and yields on government debt jumped, piling pressure on the credit-fuelled emerging economy which has been prone to booms and busts during Erdogan's 18 years in power. Erdogan has not commented on Agbal's ouster, but a deputy head of the AKP, Nurettin Canikli, said Agbal had been dismissed because he did not use monetary policy instruments rationally. His replacement, Sahap Kavcioglu, is a former lawmaker from Erdogan's ruling AK Party (AKP).

"It is truly unprecedented incompetence to cause the Turkish lira to lose more than 10% in a single day, two days after interest rates were raised," Faik Oztrak, deputy head of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) told a Monday news conference. CHP leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu said on Tuesday the government should cut wasteful expenditure, boost fiscal discipline and end interference in institutions such as the central bank, starting by reversing the decision to appoint Kavcioglu.

"(Erdogan) must appoint, if possible from within the central bank, someone as governor who has domestic and international credibility," he told CHP deputies. 'MACRO-ERDOGANIC PROBLEMS'

"Turkey has no macroeconomic problems. Turkey has macro-Erdoganic problems," Iyi Party chairwoman Meral Aksener, head of the fifth largest party in parliament, told her lawmakers. "Turkey is paying the price for Mr Erdogan's thoughtless and reckless decisions, with high interest rates, unemployment and high inflation," she said, calling for a reversal of 2018 changes that concentrated power in the presidency.

"What is the solution? To immediately get rid of this failed system and return to a parliamentary democracy," she said. (Additional reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen Writing by Daren Butler Editing by Dominic Evans, Gareth Jones, Peter Graff)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Money Heist Season 5: J Gómez Santander comments on spin-off’s possibility

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Supreme Court explores extent of tribal police authority

U.S. Supreme Court justices, in a case on Tuesday testing the scope of Native American tribal police powers, leaned toward backing the authority of a tribal police officer in Montana to stop and search a non-Native American motorist on a pu...

Colorado mass shooting suspect identified, charged with 10 murder counts; motive unclear

A 21-year-old man faces 10 counts of murder in connection with Mondays mass shooting at a Colorado grocery store, but his motive remains unclear, authorities said on Tuesday. The suspect, identified by police as Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa of Arv...

After ruckus, RJD MLA carried on a stretcher from Bihar Assembly

Rashtriya Janata Dal RJD MLA Satish Kumar was carried on a stretcher from Bihar Assembly after he was allegedly manhandled by police and local goons inside the Assembly during a protest against Bihar Special Armed Police Bill 2021. See how ...

Boulder supermarket shooter Identified as 21-year-old man

Police on Tuesday identified a 21-year-old man as the suspect in the killing of 10 people at a Boulder, Colorado, supermarket. Authorities also identified nine victims after previously identifying a police officer who had been killed. The v...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021