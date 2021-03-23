Left Menu

Ex-Kerala PCC general secretary quits Cong

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 23-03-2021 20:03 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 20:03 IST
Ex-Kerala PCC general secretary quits Cong

Compounding the Congress worries in poll-bound Kerala, P M Suresh Babu, a former KPCC general secretary, resigned from the Congress on Tuesday and declared that he intends to join the CPI(M)-led LDF camp.

The move comes a day after veteran party leader K C Rosakutty called it quits.

The Congress has lost its relevance and lacked even a full-time All India president, Suresh Babu said.

Ending her over 37-year association with the Congress, AICC member and KPCC vice-president Rosakutty had resigned from the party's primary membership on Monday and decided to associate with the ruling LDF.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Money Heist Season 5: J Gómez Santander comments on spin-off’s possibility

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi envoy urges Lebanon politicians to form new government quickly

Saudi Arabias ambassador to Beirut urged Lebanese political parties on Tuesday to quickly agree a new government to pull the country from financial crisis after months of political wrangling.A standoff between President Michel Aoun and Saad...

US STOCKS-S&P 500 gains in choppy trading ahead of Powell, Yellen remarks

The SP 500 rose in choppy trading on Tuesday as investors marked time ahead of remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen for clues about their tolerance for higher bond yields. The SP energy index ...

In isolation after testing COVID positive, U'khand CM holds online meetings

In isolation since testing positive for COVID-19, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Tuesday held online meetings with officials and also addressed a gathering at a programme virtually.Rawat had tested positive for the coronav...

U.S. Supreme Court explores extent of tribal police authority

U.S. Supreme Court justices, in a case on Tuesday testing the scope of Native American tribal police powers, leaned toward backing the authority of a tribal police officer in Montana to stop and search a non-Native American motorist on a pu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021