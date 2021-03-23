Ex-Kerala PCC general secretary quits Cong

Compounding the Congress worries in poll-bound Kerala, P M Suresh Babu, a former KPCC general secretary, resigned from the Congress on Tuesday and declared that he intends to join the CPI(M)-led LDF camp.

The move comes a day after veteran party leader K C Rosakutty called it quits.

The Congress has lost its relevance and lacked even a full-time All India president, Suresh Babu said.

Ending her over 37-year association with the Congress, AICC member and KPCC vice-president Rosakutty had resigned from the party's primary membership on Monday and decided to associate with the ruling LDF.

