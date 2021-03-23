Venkaiah Naidu condoles death of RS member A Mohammedjan

Venkaiah Naidu condoles death of RS member A MohammedjanPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2021 20:38 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 20:37 IST
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday condoled the death of sitting Rajya Sabha member A Mohammedjan.
Naidu, who is also the chairperson of the Rajya Sabha, said the AIADMK member from Tamil Nadu was an able parliamentarian and nationalist.
''He was a simple and affable leader who served the nation selflessly. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family members,'' the Vice President's Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.
Mohammedjan was 72.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
