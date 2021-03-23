Left Menu

Tamil Nadu polls: AIADMK candidate washes people's clothes, promises free washing machines

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) candidate Thanga Kathiravan took up an unusual way to woo voters ahead of the April 6 Assembly polls by washing people's clothes and even promising them free washing machines if voted to power.

ANI | Nagapattinam (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 23-03-2021 20:44 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 20:44 IST
AIADMK candidate Thanga Kathiravan washing people's clothes in Tamil Nadu on Monday.. Image Credit: ANI

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) candidate Thanga Kathiravan took up an unusual way to woo voters ahead of the April 6 Assembly polls by washing people's clothes and even promising them free washing machines if voted to power. On Monday while canvassing in Nagore, he saw a woman washing clothes of her family members and approached her. He then sat down and started washing clothes, while members of his party surrounded him and cheered for him.

"Our amma's government will give washing machines as assured once it comes to power again," Kathiravan said. Ruling AIADMK is contesting the poll in a pre-poll alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Paattali Makkal Katchi (PMK).

The term of the fifteenth legislative assembly in Tamil Nadu is ending on May 2, 2021. As many as 6,28,23,749 electors will choose candidates for the sixteenth legislative assembly in Tamil Nadu. The 234-members Tamil Nadu assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

