Former TN Minister, AIADMK Rajya Sabha MP Mohammedjan dead

Former Tamil Nadu Minister and AIADMK Rajya Sabha Member A Mohammedjan died on Tuesday.He was 72.After he reported of uneasiness, the MP was taken to Walajapet general hospital in Ranipet district and he was declared brought dead by authorities, his relative said.He had just returned home Ranipet after campaigning for the Assembly polls.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 23-03-2021 20:49 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 20:49 IST
He was 72.

After he reported of uneasiness, the MP was taken to Walajapet general hospital in Ranipet district and he was declared brought dead by authorities, his relative said.

''He had just returned home (Ranipet) after campaigning for the Assembly polls. After he said he was experiencing chest pain, we rushed him to the hospital and on the way he became unconscious. Doctors, after examination, said he died of heart attack,'' the relative told PTI.

He is survived by his wife, three sons and a daughter.

Mohammedjan was Minister of Backward Classes between 2011-13 in the cabinet of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, AIADMK top leaders, Chief Minister K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, DMK president M K Stalin and PMK founder leader S Ramadoss were among those who condoled his death.

A noted AIADMK leader from the minority community in northern Tamil Nadu, he was elected to the Rajya Sabha in July 2019. He was also the chairman of the Tamil Nadu Waqf Board and joint secretary of AIADMK's minorities welfare wing.

Purohit, said Mohammedjan's demise is ''unfathomable loss to the people of Tamil Nadu and particularly to the AIADMK.'' He conveyed his deep condolences to the bereaved.

In their condolence, Palaniswami and Panneerselvam said they were deeply grieved by the death of Mohammedjan.

A party worker since the early days of the founding of the AIADMK in 1972, he was loyal to founder M G Ramachandran and late Chief Minister 'Amma' (J Jayalalithaa) they said, adding he has worked for the party at various levels including as party's Ranipet town secretary.

The two leaders conveyed their condolences to the bereaved family.

Stalin expressed grief over Mohammedjan's death and praised him for being the voice of Tamil Nadu in the Rajya Sabha.

Ramadoss praised Mohammedjan for his simplicity and condoled his death.PTI VGN SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

