Left Menu

Allies of jailed Kremlin critic Navalny plan big spring protest

"A protest with 500,000 people taking part will be the biggest in the history of modern Russia," said Ivan Zhdanov, head of Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation. Navalny's allies are trying to encourage Russians to take part in a "smart voting" strategy at September parliamentary elections to undermine the ruling United Russia party that backs President Vladimir Putin.

Reuters | Updated: 23-03-2021 21:00 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 21:00 IST
Allies of jailed Kremlin critic Navalny plan big spring protest

Allies of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny announced plans on Tuesday to stage the biggest anti-Kremlin street protest in modern Russian history this spring, in a new push to win the opposition's politician's freedom.

Navalny, 44, was jailed last month for two and a half years on charges he called fabricated. He was arrested as he returned to Russia from Germany in January where he had been recovering from what doctors said was a nerve agent poisoning. Supporters staged three protests at the height of winter despite the COVID-19 pandemic to demand his release. The authorities said they were illegal and broke them up with force, detaining thousands and prompting the opposition to declare a moratorium on protests.

On Tuesday, Navalny's allies launched a political campaign with its own "Free Navalny" website and said they would announce a date for a new nationwide street protest once 500,000 people had registered to attend. "A protest with 500,000 people taking part will be the biggest in the history of modern Russia," said Ivan Zhdanov, head of Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation.

Navalny's allies are trying to encourage Russians to take part in a "smart voting" strategy at September parliamentary elections to undermine the ruling United Russia party that backs President Vladimir Putin. "You know who our biggest enemy is? No, not Putin. Putin can't stop the wonderful Russia of the future however much he wants to. Our main enemy is indifference, apathy and apoliticism," said Leonid Volkov, a Navalny ally.

Volkov urged followers to register for the protest on the website, to mark their location on an interactive map, and to spread the word. Over 60,000 people had signed up within a matter of hours, according to the website. "We'll hold a peaceful rally in the streets of all of Russia's cities," he said.

Navalny has used social media to air videos alleging official corruption and carved out a following among young Russians in big cities, though he has struggled to win broad support, which his allies blame on state television propaganda. The Levada Centre, a leading pollster, in February put his overall approval among Russians at 19%, while 65% of Russians approved of Putin's work as president.

The West has demanded Russia release Navalny from jail, something Moscow has called unacceptable interference in its internal affairs. Russian authorities say they have seen no evidence that Navalny was poisoned and have suggested Navalny is a Western puppet sent back to try to destabilise the political situation in Russia. (Additional reporting by Anton Zverev; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Timothy Heritage)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Money Heist Season 5: J Gómez Santander comments on spin-off’s possibility

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Report: Extremist groups thrive on Facebook despite bans

A new outside report found that Facebook has allowed groups many tied to QAnon, boogaloo and militia movements to glorify violence during the 2020 election and in the weeks leading up to the deadly riots on the U.S. Capitol in January.Ava...

Slovak president calls on Prime Minister Matovic to quit

Slovak President Zuzana Caputova on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Igor Matovic to resign to end a dragging crisis in the ruling four-party coalition and allow the formation a new cabinet under a new leader.It is inevitable for the prime ...

Vaccine for all above 45 years from April 1: Govt, amid surge in cases; MHA issues new guidelines

COVID-19 vaccine will be made available for everyone above 45 years from April 1 as the Centre on Tuesday announced expanding the inoculation drive amid a surge in new cases with the doubling time having sharply reduced since the start of t...

One resident dies in New York nursing home blaze, one firefighter missing

An early morning fire swept through a nursing home north of New York City on Tuesday, killing at least one resident and leaving a firefighter missing and feared dead, a fire official said. The blaze, reported shortly before 1 a.m. EDT 0500 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021