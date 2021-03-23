Left Menu

Brazil Supreme Court to resume voting on Lula corruption cases

Brazil's Supreme Court on Tuesday is set to resume voting on a judgment that could throw out evidence in corruption cases against former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, strengthening his potential candidacy for the 2022 presidential elections.

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 23-03-2021 21:36 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 21:15 IST
Brazil's Supreme Court on Tuesday is set to resume voting on a judgment that could throw out evidence in corruption cases against former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, strengthening his potential candidacy for the 2022 presidential elections. Lula's legal team alleges that the former judge Sergio Moro was not impartial in overseeing investigations of the former president. If the Supreme Court agrees, it would invalidate key procedural decisions in the cases against Lula, whose convictions were already annulled this month.

With his political rights restored, the leftist former president has already shaken up the 2022 election, positioning himself as a strong challenger to far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, though he has yet to confirm his candidacy. However, the cases against Lula could still be retried in a federal court in Brasilia, based on the same evidence. A fresh conviction, if upheld on appeal, could sideline him from the election as it did ahead of the 2018 race.

If the Supreme Court also throws out the evidence against him, based on concerns about the impartiality of Moro, the cases against Lula, as well as those of dozens of other high-profile politicians and business leaders in prison, would likely start from scratch. Two weeks ago, a panel of five judges from the top court had suspended judgment regarding Moro's impartiality, with voting split 2-2. Justice Kassio Nunes Marques, who suspended the judgment ahead of his tie-breaking vote, gave the green light for proceedings to resume on Tuesday.

