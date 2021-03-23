Slovak president calls on Prime Minister Matovic to quit

Slovak president calls on Prime Minister Matovic to quitReuters | Prague | Updated: 23-03-2021 21:37 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 21:16 IST
Slovak President Zuzana Caputova on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Igor Matovic to resign to end a dragging crisis in the ruling four-party coalition and allow the formation a new cabinet under a new leader.
"It is inevitable for the prime minister to allow, by his resignation, an agreement among the coalition partners on cabinet reconstruction," she said in a statement shown live on television.
