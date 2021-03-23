Left Menu

After ruckus, RJD MLA carried on a stretcher from Bihar Assembly

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA Satish Kumar was carried on a stretcher from Bihar Assembly after he was allegedly manhandled by "police and local goons" inside the Assembly during a protest against Bihar Special Armed Police Bill 2021.

RJD MLA Satish Kumar was carried on a stretcher from Bihar Assembly. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Meanwhile, women MLAs of the Opposition were carried out of the Assembly building by women security personnel. [{7339c5b1-673d-4be4-ba70-e6e998331f77:intradmin/photo.JPG}]

The MLAs were refusing to allow Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha from stepping out of his chamber. The Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Kumar Jha has given suspension of business notice under Rule 267 to discuss "brutal lathi-charge and unimaginable assault on MLAs in Bihar Assembly today".

A sitting of Bihar Assembly was adjourned twice following a ruckus created by opposition over allegations of "harsh provisions" in the Bihar Special Armed Police Bill 2021. The opposition members created a ruckus and demanded immediate withdrawal of the Bihar Special Armed Police Bill. (ANI)

