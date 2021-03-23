Left Menu

PTI | Nganjuk | Updated: 23-03-2021 21:34 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 21:34 IST
Won't withdraw stir till farm laws repealed: Farmer unions

The umbrella body of the farmer unions protesting the Centre’s farm laws held a rally to mark “Shaheed Diwas” here on Tuesday and said they will not withdraw their stir till the legislations are repealed.

March 23 is observed as ''Shaheed Diwas'' to pay tributes Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru, who were hanged on this day for killing British police officer J P Saunders. The farmers' gathering was earlier to be held at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of Bhagat Singh, but the venue was shifted to Dana Mandi at Banga because of inclement weather. The programme was attended by several Punjabi singers.

Several Samyukta Kisan Morcha leaders who addressed the gathering reiterated that nothing short of repeal of the farm laws would make them withdraw their agitation.

They are prepared for a long agitation, the farmer leaders said.

Addressing the gathering, Punjabi singer Babbu Maan urged the Centre to repeal the laws.

Maan appealed to farmers' organisations across the country to unite under one banner to save their interests.

Earlier, the state-level martyrdom day function, an annual feature, was cancelled at Khatkar Kalan in the wake of a surge in coronavirus cases. Punjab Cabinet Minister Sunder Sham Arora paid floral tributes at the memorial to the freedom fighters on behalf of the state government.

“Khatkar Kalan now has become a source of inspiration for the future generations of the country,” he said on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

