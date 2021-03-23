Left Menu

Slovak president calls on prime minister Matovic to quit

"It is inevitable for the prime minister to allow, by his resignation, an agreement among the coalition partners on cabinet reconstruction," Caputova said in a statement shown live on television. Matovic said on Sunday he was willing to quit, but set a number of conditions, including the departure of some of his opposers within the coalition and a seat for himself in a new cabinet, firing up more discord.

Reuters | Updated: 23-03-2021 21:58 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 21:55 IST
Slovak president calls on prime minister Matovic to quit
File Photo Image Credit: Instagram / zuzana_caputova

Slovak President Zuzana Caputova on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Igor Matovic to resign to end a dragging crisis in the ruling four-party coalition and allow the formation a new cabinet under a different leader.

The crisis was sparked three weeks ago by Matovic's decision to order the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccines without telling his partners, who had opposed using the vaccine because it had not been approved for usage by the European Union drug regulator. "It is inevitable for the prime minister to allow, by his resignation, an agreement among the coalition partners on cabinet reconstruction," Caputova said in a statement shown live on television.

Matovic said on Sunday he was willing to quit, but set a number of conditions, including the departure of some of his opposers within the coalition and a seat for himself in a new cabinet, firing up more discord. The cabinet has lost several ministers during the dispute and parliament suspended its session on Tuesday while the battle over the cabinet continued.

Caputova, who would be in charge of appointing the new prime minister, said it was unacceptable that both the executive and the legislature were being incapacitated amid the coronavirus pandemic that has hit the country of 5.5 million hard in recent weeks. "Three weeks of talks without a result in front of the set piece of overfilled hospitals, exhausted medical workers, and people fighting for life... is dangerous and reckless," Caputova said.

Matovic and his OLANO party won last year's election on pledges to weed out corruption and murky links between politics, justice, police and business, following the murder of an investigative journalist. A number of prosecutions have been initiated, but Matovic, formerly an anti-corruption activist, has been criticised by government partners for chaotic leadership and picking fights.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Money Heist Season 5: J Gómez Santander comments on spin-off’s possibility

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccine boosters could be needed later in the year, UK chief scientist says

Booster COVID-19 jabs could be needed in the autumn to prevent another wave of infection, Britains chief scientific adviser said, although he added that there were no indications that the level of protection offered by the shots was waning....

Biden nominee Power moves toward confirmation to lead USAID

Samantha Power, President Joe Bidens choice to lead the U.S. Agency for International Development, eased toward confirmation on Tuesday at a calm hearing where she described foreign aid as an essential tool in counteracting China.China is u...

Iraq requests new round of talks with US over troop presence

Iraq has sent a formal request to President Joe Bidens administration for a date to resume strategic talks on bilateral relations and the withdrawal of remaining US combat forces, Iraqi officials said on Tuesday. The talks, which began in J...

U.S. President Biden to join EU leaders' video conference on Thursday, EU says

U.S. President Joe Biden will join a video conference of European Union leaders on Thursday, a top EU official said, as both sides try to repair ties after four difficult years with former president Donald Trump. Looking forward to welcome ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021