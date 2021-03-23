Left Menu

Congress, AIUDF working against interest of people: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday targeted the opposition and said both Congress and AIUDF were working against the interest of the people of the state.

ANI | Dispur (Assam) | Updated: 23-03-2021 22:03 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 22:02 IST
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

By Archana Prasad Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday targeted the opposition and said both Congress and AIUDF were working against the interest of the people of the state.

In an interview with ANI, Sonowal said the BJP was striving to achieve its target of winning over 100 seats in the state in the assembly polls. He also said that the BJP will bring "an error-free NRC" and make sure that no illegal migrant is staying in the state.

"Congress and AIUDF, both are working against the interest of people. It is Congress that has bought illegal migrants to Assam during their rule. They bought IMDT Act. Congress was always committed to taking special care of interest of illegal migrants. Ajmal is also proceeding on the same lines. So they have the common agenda," Sonowal said. "They are not working in the in interest of India rather they are working in the interest of illegal migrants. People have understood their dangerous initiative and are going to teach them in this election people," he added.

The Chief Minister said that the Citizenship Amendment Act will be implemented in the state. "CAA is a central act and it's to be implemented, while NRC will be corrected. It is full of errors and can't be accepted. We will bring an error-free NRC and make sure that no illegal migrant is staying in the state," he said.

Referring to the party's target of winning over 100 seats in the polls, he said party leaders and workers are moving in different parts of the state and "urging people to support us to make Assam one of the most successful and developed state in the country". "We are looking for all-round development of Assam. We have 34 districts and in all districts, we have potential, possibilities. We have to explore them for better growth so that we can empower every family and every individual economically, socially, educationally, culturally. This is how we want to make Assam a top state," he said.

"In the last five years whatever development scheme we have implemented it has given lots of benefit to people and they are happy. Our important challenges were to root out corruption, to establish good governance, to make Assam extremist-free, illegal- migrant-free," he added. He said that people suffered due to "corrupt practices" during the Congress regime.

"We have taken very strong stand action against the corrupt officers and people. We have brought transparent and accountable governance," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

