Mamata Banerjee believes in 'kuch kuch ka saath, bhatije ka vikaas': Suvendu Adhikari

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday said that while Prime Minister Narendra Modi believes in "Sabka saath, Sabka vikaas, sabka vishwaas", West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee believes in "kuch kuch ka saath, bhatije (nephew) ka vikaas".

ANI | Purba Medinipur (West Bengal) | Updated: 23-03-2021 22:07 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 22:07 IST
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari in a public meeting at Panskura, West Bengal. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday said that while Prime Minister Narendra Modi believes in "Sabka saath, Sabka vikaas, sabka vishwaas", West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee believes in "kuch kuch ka saath, bhatije (nephew) ka vikaas". Speaking at a public gathering in Panskura, Adhikari said: "The reason I joined BJP is that under the rule of Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal, an unlimited rule of appeasement is taking place. The politics of appeasement is going on. Syndicate raj and tolabaazi (extortion) have engulfed Bengal."

While stressing that 30 lakh people are forced to leave West Bengal and work in other states under Trinamool Congress' (TMC) rule, the BJP leader also slammed the Chief Minister for renaming PM Modi's public welfare schemes and taking credit for them. He also lamented that though 10 crore people received the benefits of schemes such as PM Samman Nidhi and Ayushman Bharat, the citizens of West Bengal were not able to receive any benefit.

"We have to do politics against this appeasement. We have to fight against this raj," he reiterated. Adhikari also announced that several more people are set to join the BJP.

"If you are not able to defeat this 'begum', West Bengal will turn into Bangladesh. We have to vote together against these villains," he added, while referring to TMC as lockdown's chaal (rice)-thief, Cyclone Amphan's triphala (medicine)-thief and COVID-19's tika (Vaccination) thief The BJP and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) are at loggerheads in poll-bound West Bengal. The top leadership of the BJP has been holding public meetings and roadshows across the state in recent months.

On Sunday, Mamata had called Adhikari a 'traitor' and PM Modi a 'TMC thief'. Addressing a public meeting in West Bengal's East Medinipur, Mamata said, "Those who have fled have betrayed. Ask who took how much. TMC thief? Narendra Modi. Chief of robbers. And those who keep in touch with the BJP, we do not communicate with them. I don't care if they come or go."

Elections to the 294-member state Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

