Congo Republic's Sassou re-elected with 88% of the vote

He lost Congo's first multi-party elections in 1992 but returned to office in 1997 after a civil war. He later changed the constitution in 2015 to extend term limits that would have barred him from standing for re-election the following year. His main rival in Sunday's election, Guy Brice Parfait Kolelas, died hours after the polls closed. Kolelas was being evacuated to France to be treated for COVID-19.

Reuters | Kinshasa | Updated: 23-03-2021 22:16 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 22:13 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

kinCongo Republic President Denis Sassou Nguesso has been re-elected with 88.57% of the vote, state television said on Tuesday, extending his 36 years leading the Central African oil producer.

Sassou, 77, is a former paratrooper who took power in 1979. He lost Congo's first multi-party elections in 1992 but returned to office in 1997 after a civil war. He later changed the constitution in 2015 to extend term limits that would have barred him from standing for re-election the following year.

His main rival in Sunday's election, Guy Brice Parfait Kolelas, died hours after the polls closed. Kolelas was being evacuated to France to be treated for COVID-19.

