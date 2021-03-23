Babul Supriyo says West Bengal people want end to 'rice-thief' TMC rule

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Babul Supriyo on Tuesday said that people of West Bengal wanted an end to Trinamool Congress' (TMC) rule, which has deprived people and propagated feelings of enmity and hatred. Speaking to ANI, Supriyo said: "We do not care what Mamata Banerjee says. She says a lot of things. She is maintaining a record of using abusive language. The people of Bengal are with us. The people want an end to the chawal (rice)-chor government, which has deprived people of Centre's welfare schemes and which has propagated a feeling of enmity."

"The people will decide the result in the upcoming polls. Mamata's words mattered 10 years ago. Now they don't matter. We (BJP) are forming the government. Mamata's lies will achieve nothing," he added. During a campaign in Tollygunge, Supriyo urged people to vote fearlessly for BJP and bring an end to the rule of the TMC.

BJP and TMC have had an intense war of words in the run-up to the Legislative polls, with several campaigns and roadshows being held by both parties. The first phase of the West Bengal Assembly polls is scheduled to take place on March 27. Elections for 30 assembly seats will be conducted during the first phase.

Elections to the 294-member assembly will be held from March 27 to April 29 in eight phases. Results will be declared on May 2. (ANI)

