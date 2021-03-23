Left Menu

Ensure compliance of COVID guidelines: Gehlot to officials

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday asked officials to ensure the compliance of fresh coronavirus guidelines to prevent a second wave of the infection in the state, according to an official statement. Gehlot praised his governments COVID management and said the Rajasthan model has been appreciated worldwide and to maintain this, there is a need of effective implementation of the guidelines.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 23-03-2021 22:35 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 22:34 IST
Ensure compliance of COVID guidelines: Gehlot to officials
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday asked officials to ensure the compliance of fresh coronavirus guidelines to prevent a second wave of the infection in the state, according to an official statement. Chairing a review meeting, the chief minister said corona warriors played a very important role in the past one year but their efforts should not go in vain because of carelessness. Gehlot praised his government's COVID management and said the Rajasthan model has been appreciated worldwide and to maintain this, there is a need of effective implementation of the guidelines. The CM also laid emphasis on the vaccination drive, saying Rajasthan has emerged as an example in the country. Principal Secretary (Home) Abhay Kumar, Health Secretary Siddharth Mahajan and other officials were present in the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Money Heist Season 5: J Gómez Santander comments on spin-off’s possibility

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Can't fault our group for 1st ODI defeat: Morgan

England skipper Eoin Morgan refused to blame any of his players for the 66-run defeat to India in the first ODI and said there were positives in the way they went about their business though they lacked partnerships in the big run chase.Cha...

Volume of loudspeakers at mosques be fixed per HC orders: UP minister to Ballia DM

Citing that he is facing difficulties in discharge of his duties, Uttar Pradesh minister Anand Swaroop Shukla on Tuesday shot a letter to the Ballia district magistrate, saying the volume of loudspeakers at mosques should be fixed according...

Canada recommends AstraZeneca vaccine despite U.S. criticism of trial data

Canada on Tuesday said the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is safe and will continue to be recommended for use despite criticism from U.S. health officials of the drugmakers analysis of the shots efficacy, health officials said. The message is...

COVID-19 vaccine boosters could be needed later in the year, UK chief scientist says

Booster COVID-19 jabs could be needed in the autumn to prevent another wave of infection, Britains chief scientific adviser said, although he added that there were no indications that the level of protection offered by the shots was waning....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021