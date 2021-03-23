Left Menu

Gandhi family built the Congress for its own sake, not for for India: Telangana BJP spokesperson NV Subhash

Reacting to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's statement that the Congress party "is not the Gandhi family but an idea on which India was built", Telangana BJP spokesperson NV Subhash said the Gandhi family has built the Congress party for its own sake and not for India as she claimed.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 23-03-2021 22:35 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 22:35 IST
Gandhi family built the Congress for its own sake, not for for India: Telangana BJP spokesperson NV Subhash
Telangana BJP Spokesperson NV Subhash (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Reacting to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's statement that the Congress party "is not the Gandhi family but an idea on which India was built", Telangana BJP spokesperson NV Subhash said the Gandhi family has built the Congress party for its own sake and not for India as she claimed. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday had said that the Congress party "is not the Gandhi family" but an idea on which India was built, adding that the Gandhi family is "irrelevant" but the idea on which it is based is still alive.

Reacting to this, Subhash told ANI, "The recent statement of Priyanka Gandhi could be termed as a 'false manifestation as the Gandhi family' and has built its family structure on it. The Gandhi family has built the Congress party for its own sake, not for India as she claimed. The Gandhi family is not at all irrelevant though, it is relevant only for the Congress party. People kept their trust in the Congress party and its flag as it holds colour similarities with the national flag and patronized it for decades." "Now, a situation has arrived for the Gandhi family to explain to people that the Gandhi family and Congress party is different. Priyanka Gandhi should remember that people were not ready to believe whatever the Gandhi family was saying all these years," the BJP leader said.

The BJP leader further said, "The Congress party had built its structure on Hindu-Muslim politics using pseudo-secularism card, but I believe that their time has come. Congress would collapse like a house of playing cards in the upcoming state elections in various states." Subhash said: "BJP national president JP Nadda has rightly said that the Congress has no shame as it was fighting against CPI(M) in Kerala, while in alliance with CPM in West Bengal. The Congress party would find no base in any one of the five poll-bound states." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Money Heist Season 5: J Gómez Santander comments on spin-off’s possibility

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Can't fault our group for 1st ODI defeat: Morgan

England skipper Eoin Morgan refused to blame any of his players for the 66-run defeat to India in the first ODI and said there were positives in the way they went about their business though they lacked partnerships in the big run chase.Cha...

Volume of loudspeakers at mosques be fixed per HC orders: UP minister to Ballia DM

Citing that he is facing difficulties in discharge of his duties, Uttar Pradesh minister Anand Swaroop Shukla on Tuesday shot a letter to the Ballia district magistrate, saying the volume of loudspeakers at mosques should be fixed according...

Canada recommends AstraZeneca vaccine despite U.S. criticism of trial data

Canada on Tuesday said the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is safe and will continue to be recommended for use despite criticism from U.S. health officials of the drugmakers analysis of the shots efficacy, health officials said. The message is...

COVID-19 vaccine boosters could be needed later in the year, UK chief scientist says

Booster COVID-19 jabs could be needed in the autumn to prevent another wave of infection, Britains chief scientific adviser said, although he added that there were no indications that the level of protection offered by the shots was waning....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021