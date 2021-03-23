Left Menu

BJP delegation to meet Maharashtra governor tomorrow

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-03-2021 22:45 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 22:45 IST
A delegation of BJP leaders including Devendra Fadnavis, state unit chief Chandrakant Patil, Sudhir Mungantiwar and Ashish Shelar will meet Maharashtra governor B S Koshyari on Wednesday.

''The state has been direction-less for quite some time. We want governor Koshyari to seek a detailed status report from the chief secretary of Maharashtra,'' said a senior BJP leader.

The meeting is scheduled for 9.30 am, he said.

The meeting will take place amid the BJP's attempt to corner the Shiv Sena-led government over police officer Sachin Waze's arrest in the case related to bomb scare near Mukesh Ambani's house, corruption allegations against home minister Anil Deshmukh and intelligence department's report about alleged bribery in police transfers. PTI ND KRK KRK

