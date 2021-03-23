Left Menu

Gave all evidence to Union Home Secretary: Fadnavis on alleged transfer posting racket of senior police in Maharashtra

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said that he has handed over the Union Home Secretary all evidence regarding the alleged transfer posting racket of IPS and non-IPS officers of Maharashtra Police.

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said that he has handed over the Union Home Secretary all evidence regarding the alleged transfer posting racket of IPS and non-IPS officers of Maharashtra Police. Fadnavis arrived at the Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday. He had sought time from Union Home Secretary to meet him and hand over 6.3 GB of data of call recordings and some documents pertaining to the alleged transfer posting racket of IPS and non-IPS officers of Maharashtra Police.

"I gave all evidence to Union Home Secretary, in a sealed envelope. I have demanded a CBI inquiry. The Secretary assured me that he will look into it and government will take appropriate action," Fadnavis told reporters here. The former Maharashtra chief minister questioned, "Why was the matter brushed under carpet? Why did the state government do nothing? Whom did they want to protect?" (ANI)

