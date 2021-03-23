Left Menu

Karnataka Home Minister slams Congress, says it doesn't want truth in Ramesh Jarkiholi case

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday slammed Congress' reaction in the alleged sex tape scandal surrounding former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, saying that the party does not want truthfulness in the case and is politicising the issue.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 23-03-2021 23:17 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 23:17 IST
Karnataka Home Minister slams Congress, says it doesn't want truth in Ramesh Jarkiholi case
Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday slammed Congress' reaction in the alleged sex tape scandal surrounding former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, saying that the party does not want truthfulness in the case and is politicising the issue. In an Assembly session on Tuesday, Bommai publicly criticised the behaviour of Congress members who staged a protest demanding the resignations of six ministers and a case against Ramesh Jarakiholi under section Section 376 of IPC.

"What happened in the case of the then Minister HY Meti when Siddaramaiah was the Chief Minister? The Meti case was handed over to the Crime Investigation Department (CID) to ascertain the authenticity of the CD which was aired in the media. The FIR was not registered at any police station in the Meti case. There were no terms and references to the inquiry," he said. In the Meti case, only one person was assigned to investigate, but we have created a Special Investigation Team (SIT). Before the trial, copies of the order against Meti were shown to the media and Methi was given a chit later," he added.

He further said that the same Congress legislators had stood against the woman involved in the Meti case, but are now demanding action against Jarkiholi. He said that people will not listen to the Congress leaders for their behaviour in the Assembly, adding that "We do not need to learn a lesson from the Congress".

Congress on Tuesday filed a complaint with the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Bengaluru, against Jarkiholi for his alleged involvement in money laundering in connection with a sex CD scandal. A case was registered on March 2 against Jarkiholi for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman after a purported sex tape surfaced showing him in a compromising position with a woman.

Following the allegations, Jarkiholi resigned on March 3. He had denied allegations that he had sexually exploited a woman in return for a government job, saying that the scandal was a conspiracy against him and that the CD was "fake". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

Google Chat gets revamped UI on the web, similar to that in Gmail

New options added to customize notifications in Google Chat, Chat in Gmail

Live captions in Google Meet for mobile now support four more languages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

J-K L-G Manoj Sinha reviews progress of Srinagar Smart City Project

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday reviewed the progress of the Srinagar Smart City Project and directed officials that it is completed in time, a spokesperson said here.During a meeting, he discussed the modalitie...

US STOCKS-S&P 500 slips in choppy trade as energy, financials tumble

The SP 500 edged lower on Tuesday in seesaw trade on sliding financial and energy stocks that have benefitted recently from a sharp rise in market interest rates, while beaten-down tech stocks rebounded in a reversal of trends the past few ...

HC allows use of hospital basement to provide additional beds

The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court on Tuesday nightgranted permission to the Government Medical College Hospital GMCH here touse its basement to accommodate additional COVID-19 patients.A division bench of Justices Sunil Shukre and ...

Macron says France to reopen embassy in Tripoli on Monday

France will reopen its embassy in the Libyan capital Tripoli next Monday to show its support for the North African countrys new authorities, President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday.Libyas new unity government took office on March 16 from ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021